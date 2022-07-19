Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,799 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.01. The stock has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.44.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

