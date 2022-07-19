Signaturefd LLC Sells 216 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,962,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,481,000 after acquiring an additional 162,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after acquiring an additional 108,346 shares during the period. SRB Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,450,000 after acquiring an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,262,000 after acquiring an additional 59,563 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,452,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM opened at $156.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $219.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $152.14 and a one year high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

