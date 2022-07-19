Signaturefd LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,022 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $228,638,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,959,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,722,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,518,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,340,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.29) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,628.43.

Shell Trading Up 2.3 %

Shell stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.