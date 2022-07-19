Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.29.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $98.64 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.80.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

