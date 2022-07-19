Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Skillsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

Skillsoft Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SKIL opened at $3.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Insider Activity at Skillsoft

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $170.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skillsoft will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillsoft news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skillsoft in the first quarter worth $66,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Skillsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Skillsoft in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Stories

