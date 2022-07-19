SL Green Realty (SLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also

