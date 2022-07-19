SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 53,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,904,088.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,038. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 53,540 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 674.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 120,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 62,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.39.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

