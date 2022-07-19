Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €29.00 ($29.29) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $231.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1297 per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

