Spinnaker Trust Acquires Shares of 6,925 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 227,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth $621,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $588,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $588,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,513.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,324 shares of company stock worth $1,981,128. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5,781.00 and a beta of 1.96.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.