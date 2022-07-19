Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

