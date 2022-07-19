Spinnaker Trust Buys 1,067 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

