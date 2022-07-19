Spinnaker Trust Buys 12,465 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 214,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS IBMM opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.