Spinnaker Trust Buys 3,017 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

