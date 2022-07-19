Spinnaker Trust Buys 613 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 17.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after acquiring an additional 68,737 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 46.3% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 9.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.58.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.