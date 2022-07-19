Spinnaker Trust Buys 74 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $137.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day moving average is $149.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

