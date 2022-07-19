Spinnaker Trust Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Aflac were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Aflac stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

