Spinnaker Trust Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Aflac were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.39.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

