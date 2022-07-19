Spinnaker Trust Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 75,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 627.4% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 126,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 109,410 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

