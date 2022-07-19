Spinnaker Trust Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

