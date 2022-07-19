Spinnaker Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

D opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

