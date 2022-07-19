Spinnaker Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 889,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after purchasing an additional 513,954 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,727,000 after acquiring an additional 183,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

