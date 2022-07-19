Spinnaker Trust Has $248,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,586,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

NYSE ETN opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.37 and a 200-day moving average of $146.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.