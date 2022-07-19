Spinnaker Trust Has $453,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.