Spinnaker Trust Has $623,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EAGG opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $56.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11.

