Spinnaker Trust Has $923,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53.

