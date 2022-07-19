Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $185,091,000 after acquiring an additional 229,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.18.

Boeing stock opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

