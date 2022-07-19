Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.