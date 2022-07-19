Spinnaker Trust Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,862 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,404,000 after purchasing an additional 144,897 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD opened at $112.12 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.19 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

