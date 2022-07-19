Spinnaker Trust Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $220.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.72. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.