Spinnaker Trust Purchases 1,034 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

American Express Stock Performance

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

