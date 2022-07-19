Spinnaker Trust Purchases 2,765 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBMN opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

