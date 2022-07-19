Spinnaker Trust Purchases 72 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $144.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.