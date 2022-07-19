Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

WTRG stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

