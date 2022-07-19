Spinnaker Trust Sells 115 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.88.

BDX stock opened at $234.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

