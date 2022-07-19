Spinnaker Trust Sells 224 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE TT opened at $126.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $207.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.