Spinnaker Trust Sells 225 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,647,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.42.

NYSE:ITW opened at $180.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.39 and a 200 day moving average of $209.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

