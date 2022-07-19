Spinnaker Trust Sells 228,919 Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,919 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,356.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGLB stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $72.19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.