Spinnaker Trust Sells 475 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 40.5% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.3% during the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

