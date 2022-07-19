Spinnaker Trust Takes $217,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

