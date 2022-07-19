Spinnaker Trust Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $345.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.41 and a 200-day moving average of $378.93. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

