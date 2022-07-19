Spinnaker Trust Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

MUB opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

