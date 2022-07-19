Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 310,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRUUF opened at 10.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of 12.28. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 52-week low of 7.50 and a 52-week high of 16.65.

Get Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund alerts:

About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.