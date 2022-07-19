Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $91.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.31.

Square stock opened at $66.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.77 and a beta of 2.45. Square has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.79.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Square will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,047,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,371 shares of company stock worth $18,716,402. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Square by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after buying an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $17,434,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Square by 141.4% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after buying an additional 122,440 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,046,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

