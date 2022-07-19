SSP Group’s (SSPG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.17) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.47) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.59) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.18) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 324.29 ($3.88).

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 246.20 ($2.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.20 ($2.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.80 ($4.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 242.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 250.21.

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney bought 630,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £1,606,500 ($1,920,502.09). Insiders have acquired a total of 630,100 shares of company stock valued at $160,674,902 over the last quarter.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

