STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $192.40 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 0.70.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

