STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €37.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($37.37) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.24) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($65.66) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.38) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($48.48) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.48) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €32.64 ($32.97) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($12.53) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($21.67). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.69.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.