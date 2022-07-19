StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SNMP opened at $0.43 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
