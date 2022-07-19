StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $2.94 on Friday. Polar Power has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

