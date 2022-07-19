StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $2.94 on Friday. Polar Power has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
