Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 665 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 486,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pentair by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pentair by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,157,000 after purchasing an additional 93,479 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

PNR stock opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

