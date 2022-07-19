Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $997,971. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Vista Outdoor news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at $742,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $52.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

